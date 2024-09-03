Short stretch of warmer air ahead; late week rain chance to bring stronger cooldown | Sep. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had a bit more cloud cover across central and southern Indiana for our Tuesday, it was still a picture perfect day that felt like early fall.

Now, the next couple of days won’t feel fall-like as we look to get back into the 80s for the next couple of days. What’s exciting though is that a stronger batch of cooler air will slide in the backdoor by this weekend.

Tuesday night: Expect a mostly cloudy and chilly night with lows once again dropping into the 50s.

Wednesday: Have a jacket on hand for the Wednesday morning commute if you’re heading out early. However, you won’t need anything close to that by the afternoon hours. We’re talking a return to above normal temperatures and the 80s. The muggy meter will also climb up to the lower end of the discomfort zone in the second half of the day.

Thursday: The warming trend will persist into our Thursday, and it will feel a little more uncomfortable with dew point value sneaking into the mid 60s. Highs are set to push into the upper 80s in some spots.

7-Day Forecast: This warmup is going to be cut short by our next weather system that slides in on Friday. Scattered showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder are on the table for Friday. That all leads way to a stronger round of cooler air this weekend with temperatures possibly struggling to get into the 70s for some locations.