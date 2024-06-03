Short-term muggy air with increasing rain chance into midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The feeling of summer surely showed itself today as it felt just like it to open the new workweek. We’re going to stay locked in with the humidity over the next two days with increasing rain and storm chances.

Monday night: We’re in for a quiet and mostly clear night. Lows will only bottom out in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Another warm and humid day will be upon us for Tuesday with increasing cloud cover. We can’t rule out spotty afternoon/evening showers and storms. These will be slow movers if they develop with heavier rain accompanying them too. Coverage of activity will go up a little by Tuesday night.

Highs look to rise into the mid 80s

Wednesday: The best chance for rain and storms arrives Wednesday. Scattered to possibly numerous showers and storms will take place in the morning and afternoon hours. We cannot rule out a stronger storm or two in the afternoon hours. If a storm does turn stronger, wind and hail will be the main concerns.

Temperatures are set to struggle a little bit due to the active weather. Nonetheless, highs will still be close to normal with numbers in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will also be more breezy and muggy.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll dry out and lower the muggy meter Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Comfortable air will persist through the end of the workweek and upcoming weekend. Breezy winds will also remain in place Thursday and Friday. Friday is shaping up to be a below normal temperature day in the mid 70s before we gradually warm back up this weekend.