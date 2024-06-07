Shower potential Saturday, warming up into next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We stayed on course with solid weather for our Friday as it was quite breezy and bright. We’re looking to bring in some rain for part of our weekend.

Then, we’re tracking a flip back to above normal temperatures next week.

Friday night: Clouds will gradually build back into our area overnight tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Saturday: We’ll watch for a complex of showers that will partially decay as it slides into the state Saturday morning. The better chance for this rain will be confined to areas mainly south of Indy. Scattered showers will remain possible in the afternoon and nighttime hours. It is even possible for far southern Indiana to work in a storm complex that will form in Missouri/Illinois.

Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid 70s due to lots of cloud cover in association with this system. We’ll also have a breeze out of the southwest, which will cause us to feel a little humid in the afternoon and nighttime hours.

Sunday: Dry air will quickly return to Indiana for the back half of this weekend. We’ll get to have mostly sunny skies, light winds, and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will get into the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Highs look to slip back into the mid 70s Monday before we see a more consistent warming trend emerge. We may even be talking the upper 80s by the latter half of next week. Rain and storm chances will also increase mid to late next week.