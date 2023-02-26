Weather Blog

Showers and storms Monday, wind gusts up to 50 mph

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fantastic close to the weekend in central Indiana. Changes will be coming to the forecast tomorrow with showers and storms moving in early on.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase steadily. Breezy with showers and storms arriving near daybreak. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms are possible for the first half of Monday. There is a slight risk of severe weather. Wind advisories are also in place for Monday with non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. Can’t rule out some lingering showers in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High temperatures return into the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Beautiful weather settles in for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. There will be a small chance for a light shower Wednesday night. However, our next system watch will bring the chance of soaking rain and snow showers Thursday night into Friday.