Showers and storms Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Clouds increase later tonight.

TONIGHT: After a beautiful day clouds begin to increase later tonight. Temperatures this evening fall into the middle 60s. Overnight it stay mild with lows falling into the low and middle 50s.

TOMORROW: A cold front approaches the state bringing much of central Indiana a chance for showers and storms. Rain begins as early as 8 or 9 a.m. It will continue on and off throughout the afternoon and evening. Part of southern Indiana is under a marginal risk that some of the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria with strong winds. It’s going to be breezy with winds gusting close to 25-30 m.p.h. Highs climb into the upper 60s. Rainfall amounts may reach a half to three quarters of an inch.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms come to an end Monday night. It turns cooler with lows falling into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Cooler air moves into the area. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs below normal. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Look for lots of sunshine on Wednesday with highs climbing close to normal. Highs stay in the lower 60s for the middle part of the work week. There’s a slight chance we may see a few showers late Thursday night into the first part of Friday. Right now it looks like the rain may clear just in time for Friday night football games.