Weather Blog

Showers and storms return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quiet and cool start to the morning but still very comfortable conditions. Expect to see increasing clouds and storm chances through the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Good chance of scattered showers and storms with a gusty storms possible later this evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with the storms. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s.

Rain chances will stay in the mix for a good portion of the work week. Tuesday expect to see rain chances around with highs in upper 70s. Rain and storm chances will continue through mid week with highs in the upper 70s. We dry ou Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

More rain chances arrive through the end of the week Friday with highs in the mid 70s. For right now Saturday and Sunday looks dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.