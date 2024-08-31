Showers are likely to start Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is coming off its warmest day of the year. A cold front will be swinging through the state on Saturday, making showers likely.

TODAY: AM showers and storms likely. The coverage of showers shifts southward through the afternoon. For college football today, IU is more likely to be impacted by rain than Purdue with each of their home games starting at noon. Eventually, we will get some peaks of sun later today. High temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease to mostly clear skies. Our wind direction shifts out of the northwest behind the cold front. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with more comfortable air building in as the day goes on. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Cooler air in place for Labor Day with refreshing air highs in the 70s. Quiet weather will last through most of the week with temperatures returning into the 80s. Our next rain chance arrives on Friday.