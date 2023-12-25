Showers become likely this Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Merry Christmas to everyone! This Christmas will be much different than last year. In 2022, we had snow on the ground and high temperatures in the teens. This year, showers become likely in the coming hours.

TODAY/CHRISTMAS: A dry start. Showers begin to move in the midday hours. Expect a wet and mild afternoon with wind gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: On/off showers continue as the cold front crosses the state. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A few spotty showers will be possible in the morning. Rain chances drop off in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday brings a small chance of rain on the backside of this system. Some spots could flip over to a spotty wintry mix on Thursday. Overall. temperatures turn cooler as we head into the weekend. Highs will be running in the upper 30s.