Weather Blog

Showers, breezy and cooler for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool, cloudy and rainy start to your weekend.

TODAY: Scattered showers are possible on and off during the day. It will be cloudy and cool. We’ve already reached our high temperature for the day. Temperatures drop during the afternoon into the middle and low 40s. Breezy conditions persist throughout the day. Gusts may reach 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: The rain threat continues into the evening hours. It stays cloudy and becomes chilly. Lows fall into the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: The first day of spring looks fantastic. Look for lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs climb into the lower 60s. Winds won’t be as strong either.

MONDAY: Sunshine continues for the first part of the workweek. It gets even warmer on Monday. Highs approach 70 under mostly sunny skies.

8DAY FORECAST: Unsettled weather heads this way for the middle part of the week. A storm system brings us a good chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s both days. A few showers may linger into the first part of Thursday. Temperatures drop back into the 50s for the rest of the week.