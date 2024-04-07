Showers late today, decent solar eclipse forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a quiet start to this Sunday, showers will arrive late today. This system will then make its way out of here before the total solar eclipse on Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny start. Clouds increase as the day goes on along with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Scattered showers and storms are possible late today into tonight. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place for southwestern Indiana. High temperatures in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms mainly early on. Low-level clouds and potentially a few spots of patchy fog remain for the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Our eclipse forecast is shaping up nicely. We will have low-level clouds decrease and exit eastern Indiana by mid-morning. A few high, thin clouds will move back in for the afternoon. Breezy and warm conditions will also be in place with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

The partial eclipse will begin in Indiana before 2 PM. You will need solar eclipse glasses for the entire time except when totality lasts 3-4 minutes shortly after 3 PM.

8-DAY FORECAST: A slow-moving cold front will bring in multiple rain chances Tuesday through Thursday. The best chance of widespread showers will be Wednesday into early Thursday. Soaking rainfall is on the table with many sections of the state eyeing 1″+ over these days. Temperatures run above average (61) until Friday with another warm-up for the weekend.