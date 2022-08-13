Weather Blog

Showers possible late tonight into early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of dry time this weekend but a chance of showers arrives late tonight into the first part of Sunday.

TODAY: A cool start early Saturday morning with many spots starting in the 50s. Much of the day will be dry with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Skies become partly cloudy late afternoon as a system approaches from the northwest. Highs climb into the lower 80s which is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: A system moves across the state bringing showers and maybe a few spotty thunderstorms overnight. Clouds increase later this evening and after midnight showers and a few thunderstorms move through the state. Lows fall into the low and middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms will start the day Sunday. Much of the rain will move out by lunch. It will be breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Humidity values stay low and temperatures remain slightly below normal for the new workweek. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs near 80.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain chances remain low through much of the workweek. Temperatures stay below normal through Friday in the lower 80s. A system moves across the Great Lakes for Friday bringing scattered showers/storms to the area. Right now it looks like temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s by next weekend.