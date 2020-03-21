Showers return Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy skies stick around this evening with rain returning Sunday afternoon.

TONIGHT: After a cool and cloudy day skies remain cloudy tonight. It will be dry but chilly. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s overnight.

SUNDAY: We may see a little sunshine early Sunday morning but clouds quickly move back into the state for the rest of the day. Showers develop in the southwest part of the state and move northward. By lunch time there’s a chance of showers across much of central Indiana. The rain will be light and will continue through the rest of the evening. Highs make it into lower 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain is likely Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies. It stays chilly with lows in the 30s.

MONDAY: We may see a few lingering showers early Monday morning. The rain ends and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures climb a little and in fact we’ll see highs in the lower 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay at or well above normal for the next week. A system moves through on Tuesday bringing the area a good chance for rain. We’ll see a warmer day Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures climbing into the 60s. Another round of rain will be possible Friday and Saturday.