Showers stay light until late Tuesday | Nov. 3, 2024

TONIGHT

Scattered sprinkles before midnight, then isolated showers possible after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a mild low near 61°F. South wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

TOMORROW

Intermittent showers expected, primarily between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with a high near 74°F. South winds will be brisk, around 15 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph. Chance of rain is 30%.

TOMORROW NIGHT

A slight 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy skies with a warm low near 64°F, which could be record-breaking for this time of year. South winds persist at 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY

Showers likely in the afternoon, which could impact evening voting hours. Mostly cloudy with a high around 74°F. Strong south-southwest winds between 15 and 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Rain chance stands at 60%, with potential rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue, primarily before 1 a.m., with totals between a tenth and quarter inch. Low around 52°F. Winds shift west-northwest after midnight, around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Skies clear up for a mostly sunny day with a high near 66°F. Light north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a slight 20% chance of showers. Low around 47°F, and a gentle north-northeast wind around 5 mph.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and pleasant with a high near 65°F. North-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

Expect above-normal temperatures throughout the week, with highs generally in the 60s and 70s. Monday and Tuesday bring warmer, near-record highs along with gusty winds and potential showers. A front moving through on Tuesday evening will bring cooler, but still mild, temperatures for mid-week. After Tuesday’s rain, conditions look mostly dry with only slight rain chances on Wednesday night and comfortable, seasonable weather persisting into next weekend.