Weather Blog

Skies clear and temps fall Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain comes to an end later this morning and temperatures begin to fall.

TODAY: Showers come to an end shortly before noon. Clouds hang around through much of the day but skies eventually clear later this afternoon. Even though we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon, we’ve already reached our high for the day. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s by late in the day. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northwest.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and temperatures drop. We’ll see lows fall near 14 with wind chill values into the single digits by early Monday morning.

MONDAY: It’s going to be sunny but cold. Look for high pressure to build into the Great Lakes. This keeps us quiet but chilly. Highs stay in the 20s for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sunshine continues but the temperatures warm up a little. We’re still below normal but highs climb close to 30 for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the 40s for the middle part of the workweek under partly cloudy skies. A system moves into the area for the end of the week bringing a chance of rain and snow possible Friday and Saturday. Temperatures drop back into the 20s for next Sunday.