Weather Blog

Slick and cold start to Friday; temps near zero Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few flurries will be around this morning with temperatures in the teens! Light snow will taper off this afternoon with highs only warming to the lower 20s. It’ll be bitterly cold tomorrow morning with temperatures near 0°.

This weekend looks cold but dry! Expect to see highs in the lower 20s Saturday afternoon with sun and clouds. Sunday highs will warm to the mid 30s with sunshine!

Should be a quiet and dry week next week with highs running below the seasonal high. Most spots through the work week with top out in the lower 30s through the end of the week.