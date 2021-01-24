Slick Monday morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A winter storm heads to Indiana just in time for the Monday morning commute.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy with lows falling around freezing.

MONDAY: A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 5 a.m. Monday until 1 p.m. for most of central Indiana. Freezing rain and snow is possible to start off the morning. Watch out for slick conditions through the lunch hour in Indianapolis. It looks like snowfall accumulations will be around an inch. After lunch any snow and freezing rain changes over to rain once temperatures climb above freezing. Snow will continue in the northern part of the state a little longer as the precipitation lingers.

Ice accumulations may reach up to a tenth of an inch in some spots.

It will be breezy with highs climbing into the upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered rain showers. Lows fall around freezing.

TUESDAY: Skies stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. There’s a chance for a few rain or snow showers. The best chance of seeing snow will be for northern Indiana. Highs climb into the middle and upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another quick moving system moves into the Great Lakes. This bring us a chance for some light snow late Wednesday evening. Highs climb into the middle 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for some quiet weather for the end of the week. We’ll see some sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 30s. Warmer temperatures head this way for next weekend with highs in the 40s. There’s a chance for a rain on Sunday.