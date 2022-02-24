Weather Blog

Slick start with more winter weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A slick start this morning with temperatures in the mid 20s with light freezing rain around the state. Once we head through mid morning the precipitation will come to an end with cloudy skies through the remainder of the morning. Our second wave or precipitation will move through this afternoon bringing in a mixed bag of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. It’ll be a messy afternoon and evening drive. Most of the snow accumulations will be in northern Indiana while the metro could pick up 1-2″ by the end of the day. Lows will fall to the mid 20s.

Any lingering precipitation will be gone early Friday but the drive will be another tricky one with slick roads through the morning drive. Highs will warm to the lower 30s.

Should be a dry weekend with a cold start. Highs Saturday will warm to the lower to mid 30s with highs warming more into Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Next week as a whole looks quiet and dry with highs continuing to warm to the lower to mid 40s through mid week. We could have highs by the end of the week flirting with 50°.