Slight risk of severe storms late Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe storms are ongoing this morning in northern Indiana. Central Indiana is under a slight risk of strong storms later today.

TODAY: Indiana is under a slight (2/5) risk of severe storms today with damaging winds as the primary threat. A complex of showers and storms will be losing strength in north-central Indiana early this afternoon. Behind this line of showers and storms, an additional complex will likely form later this evening into the overnight hours. High temperatures into the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms are likely with the slight risk of severe weather still in play. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Rain chances will be the highest for the southern half of the state through the morning. There is an isolated chance of a stronger storm with damaging wind as the main threat. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Gorgeous conditions return Thursday with dew points in the comfortable category. Our next rain chance arrives along a system passing through Indiana on Saturday. Central Indiana will string together multiple days in the 80s.