Weather Blog

Slightly cooler for Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fantastic seasonable day is in the books as we had lots of sunshine and a comfortable breeze.

Tuesday night: Clouds will partially increase with skies becoming partly cloudy this evening. Lows will once again dip into the low 40s.

Wednesday: We will work in slightly cooler air into the state for our Wednesday. Even though our highs will only top out in the upper 50s, it will still feel nice for any outdoor plans with winds staying on the light side.

Thursday: Wednesday’s weather will rinse and repeat for our Thursday with skies staying mainly sunny. Highs will once again rise into the upper 50s.

8 Day Forecast: The dry airmass will linger around through the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures will remain near normal through the weekend and into next week. Isolated showers are possible this weekend, but a majority of the extended forecast will be dry.