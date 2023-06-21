Slightly cooler through the end of the workweek, heat ramps up this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a warm and breezy start to summer for much of central and northern Indiana. Slightly cooler air will arrive for the rest of the workweek before we turn the heat up for the final weekend of June. On top of varying temperatures, daily rain chances are still in play.

Wednesday: Expect a partly cloudy and quiet night with lows dipping into the mid 60s. Outlying areas will slip into the low 60s.

Thursday: We’ll see an upper low to our southeast scoot closer to our state and bring in more widespread cloud cover. This will cause temperatures to be a little bit cooler with numbers in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is the chance for isolated showers during the day before coverage turns more scattered Thursday night into Friday. Winds will also be a tad breezy as well.

Friday: Scattered showers are possible to start our Friday, and the better chance for rain will be confined to the eastern half of Indiana. Rain coverage will revert back to the spotty side for the remainder of the day.

Highs will once again top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The aforementioned upper low will break down and give way to a building ridge from the southwest. This in turn paves the way for a hot final weekend of June with temps nearing 90 degrees here in Indy. Some locations will likely see the 90s. We can’t rule out isolated showers and storms Saturday. Sunday looks to feature scattered rain and storm potential, and while severe weather is not expected at this time, that may change going forward. Then, we see cooler temps to start the new workweek next week.