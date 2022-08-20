Weather Blog

Slightly more humid with scattered thunderstorms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to feel a little more humid this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

TODAY: A few showers are possible in northern Indiana early this morning. If you’re heading to the Colts game or to the fair the first part of the day will be dry in central Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms begin to develop after the lunch hour. It won’t be a complete wash out but spotty showers and thunderstorms blossom in the afternoon. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds or small hail. It’s going to be slightly more humid today. Cloud cover will limit temperatures in the afternoon. Most locations stay in the lower 80s with areas in southern Indiana popping into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more numerous during the evening hours. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Spotty showers and thunderstorms continue for the end of the weekend. It stays a little humid with highs in the upper 70s near 80.

MONDAY: An isolated early morning shower is possible on Monday otherwise we’ll begin to dry out and see some sunshine. Highs climb close to 80 for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST:We’re in store for a dry stretch during the middle part of the workweek. Look for lots of sunshine and highs climbing into the middle 80s. It looks like the heat may really ramp up next weekend.