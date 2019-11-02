Slightly warmer Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Clouds hang around this evening with temperatures falling close to freezing.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening. Clouds begin go to clear late tonight with lows falling in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Don’t forget to “fall back” before you head to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end and we return to Standard Time.

SUNDAY: We’ll see some sunshine to start of Sunday but clouds head back into the state for the later part of the afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the lower 50s with areas in the southern part of the state reaching the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Temperatures climb into the middle 50s for the afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine during the day.

8DAY FORECAST: A quiet weather pattern continues for much of next week. It will be dry for Election Day with highs close to 50. Next chance of rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures fall back into the lower 40s for the end of the work week and early next week.