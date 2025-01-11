Slightly warmer weekend before bitter blast next week | Jan 11, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few scattered flurries will be possible today otherwise a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Slightly warmer for the weekend before a big shot of cold air moves in next week.

TODAY: Scattered flurries especially early this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies through much of the day today. It will be slightly warmer with high temperatures climbing into the upper twenties. We could see a few slick spots out on the roadways especially for some of those side streets and neighborhoods. But all of the accumulating snow has come to an end. Most locations picked up 3-4 inches with a few spots seeing 5 inches of snowfall.

TONIGHT: Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s. Skies remain mainly cloudy overnight.

TOMORROW: We will see slightly warmer temperatures with readings right around freezing for your Sunday. We will see a weak system move across the state and that will bring us more cloud cover and just a slight chance for a few snow showers. Little to know accumulation is expected.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather pattern over the next several days stays quiet but incredibly cold. Look for some sunshine as we begin the new work week on Monday.

Temperatures fall into the upper twenties for highs. A bitter blast of cold air moves across parts of the state Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will be into the teens. Night time lows will fall into the single digits and early Wednesday morning we could see sub-zero readings across much of Central Indiana. We slowly begin to warm things back up closer to 30 on Thursday and into the 30s on Friday. It does not look like we are tracking any major storm systems heading into the new work week. We will see some sunshine at times and bitterly cold temperatures.