Weather Blog

Small rain chance Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity will start to climb on Monday which will bring in a small rain chance ahead of a cold front Monday night.

TONIGHT: Comfortable conditions should continue. Mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with slightly higher humidity. Late in the day clouds will start to increase ahead of a small rain chance. High temperatures right around 90 degrees.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few spotty storms. A few of these could be on stronger end of things with a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather. Low temperature right around 70.

TUESDAY: Clouds decrease should decrease throughout the day behind a cold front crossing in the morning. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: We enter another dry stretch through the majority of the next week. After Monday, temperatures will be holding in the mid 80s to upper 80s which is normal for this time of year.