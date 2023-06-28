Smoky conditions remain today, storm chances return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our forecast in central Indiana will start to turn unsettled over the next few days with the heat and humidity building.

TODAY: Wildfire smoke will keep hazy conditions for most of the day. As a result, air quality will remain in the unhealthy category. High temperatures get into the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Smoke should start to mix out of the area as showers and storms will be possible later on in the night. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place. Low temperatures around 70 degrees.

TOMORROW: Still some smoke present. A few showers and storms are possible in the morning. A slight (2/5) risk is in place primarily for the afternoon as showers and storms attempt to redevelop. Heat index values will approach the triple digits. High temperature around 90 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Daily shower and storm chances will be possible Friday into early next week. An upper-level ridge will drive in these storm chances, but also the heat and humidity. On most of these days, you will find dry time with these rain chances not being all-day washouts.