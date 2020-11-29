Snow arriving Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clouds increase this evening with rain changing to snow overnight.

TONIGHT: Skies become mostly cloudy later this evening. Rain begins to enter the state tonight and continue overnight. Winds increase a little out of the north. Low temperatures fall close to freezing.

MONDAY: Rain quickly changes over to snow for the Monday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect for the eastern sections of Indiana from Monday 7 a.m. until Tuesday 7 a.m.

Light snow continues for the first part of the day. This won’t be a storm that provides a significant amount of snow, however it’s the first one, takes place during the morning commute, winds gust and temperatures drop.

Much of the central part of the state will see about an inch. Areas east will pick up 1-3 inches. Areas in northwest Indiana may see additional lake effect snow that will significantly increase snow totals.

Trending Headlines

Winds gust at times close to 25-30 mph at times. Wind chills or feels like temperatures drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds stick around for Monday night with a few flurries possible. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries will be possible with breezy conditions and highs near freezing.

8DAY FORECAST: Look for lots of sunshine Wednesday. A scattered wintry mix is possible on Thursday. Temperature stay a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Skies stay partly cloudy for the rest of the week and into next weekend.