Snow bursts/squalls expected Wednesday afternoon | Dec. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is starting off quiet Wednesday morning. Snow bursts/squalls will build this afternoon and evening, which could be an issue for the evening commute.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered snow bursts/squalls are expected this afternoon and evening across central Indiana, with a rough timing of 2 PM—8 PM. These bursts will bring reduced visibilities, gusty winds (30+ mph), and quick light snow accumulation. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Snow burst wrapping up early on in the night. Skies clear out fast behind the arctic front. Low temperatures in the mid-teens with wind chills dropping to below zero early tomorrow.

TOMORROW: Cold early. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected. High temperatures in the mid-20s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our brief cold air will move out in the coming days. Rain will be likely for everyone Saturday PM into early Sunday. Temperatures will challenge 50 degrees by Monday with another system on the way late in the day.