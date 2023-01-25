Weather Blog

Snow chances continue with chilly and breezy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a messy Wednesday with accumulating snow and mixed precip through the first half of the day. Snow chances are set to persist for the remainder of the workweek with temperatures staying near to slightly below normal.

Wednesday night: We can’t rule out isolated/scattered light snow/mix for the rest of today.

Lows will fall into the upper 20s, and this will cause some slick spots to form on roads due to today’s melting snow.

Thursday: Exercise a little bit of caution on your Thursday morning commute due to the aforementioned formation of slick spots. We’ll bring in a shot for some isolated to scattered snow showers throughout Thursday. Any accumulation that does occur will be very light.

Cold temperatures with highs in the low 30s and breezy winds will make for a brisk day.

Friday: Prepare for another cold day with even stronger winds as gusts will be up to 35 MPH at times. We could even see single digit wind chill values to start our Friday as temps start in the low 20s. A quick moving system may bring scattered snow showers through part of our Friday, and any accumulation that occurs will once again be very light.

Highs look to rise into the mid 30s, but it will feel a bit colder due to those gusty winds.

8-Day Forecast: The near normal temperature trend will persist throughout the final weekend of January. Another system will slide in late Saturday and continue into Sunday. Showers are possible late Saturday before we eventually change over to some snow Sunday. Colder air sinks in to begin next week.