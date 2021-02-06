Snow chances return Saturday night, along with bitter cold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Active weather pattern along with much colder temperatures highlight the extended forecast.

Saturday:

Starting the day off cold, but sunny. Clouds will gradually increase across the region heading into the afternoon hours. A quick hitting system will approach the area by late afternoon, sparking widespread snow showers.

Highs top out in the mid 20s.

Saturday night:

Steady snow showers continue for the early to mid evening hours. Should see snow quickly accumulate, especially with snow still on the ground from last weekends system, and the very cold air temperatures. Snow should wind down by late night/early overnight.

Total accumulation statewide should be in the 1″-3″ range, with the possibility of a few isolated higher amounts.

Temperatures will take a bit hit in the wake of the system. Lows fall to the low/mid single digits, with wind chills well below zero.

Sunday:

Cold day with scattered flurries through the day, under mostly cloudy skies. Highs only hit the mid teens. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits for the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

The long term pattern is cold! Temperatures rebound a bit Monday with highs in the mid 20s, but another quick hitting snow system Monday evening will bring temps back down into the upper teens and lower 20s through the mid week, with several mornings next week seeing lows in the single digits. Another reinforcing shot of Arctic air moves in for next weekend.