Snow for Friday with temps briefly turning colder for NBA All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow and colder air is on the way to end our workweek. Then, we’ll quickly embark on a temperature rebound going into next week.

Thursday night: Cloud cover will build in with winds dying down as we get closer to daybreak Friday. Lows are set to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: We are in for an active and colder end to the workweek with the first day of NBA All-Star weekend taking place. Snow showers will start to sneak into areas north of Indy by around sunrise. Then, coverage turns widespread by the late morning/early afternoon hours. There could be bands of heavier snow at times. Snow looks to completely move out of the state by roughly 8-9 PM Friday night.

Up to one to two inches of snow is what we are forecasting with locally higher amounts possible. There are a couple of things that will work against snow accumulation to an extent. Those things are warm ground temperatures and the potential for extended dry air intrusion. Either way, light snow accumulation looks likely.

Highs are also going to struggle a bit to get into the mid 30s. We will also be much less windy than what our Thursday was.

Weekend: This colder air will build in even more for Saturday with winds turning breezy again. Saturday is set to be the coldest day of the weekend with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s, but it will only feel like the teens for much of the day. Temperatures look to take on a fast rebound starting on Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 40s. There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to dress warm if you’re heading out to the NBA All-Star activities this weekend.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup will persist into next week with highs returning to the 50s next Tuesday. We could even be talking close to 60 degree weather for next Wednesday. Another chance for rain is possible next Thursday.