Snow for Saturday, bitterly cold by Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will open the door for a strong arctic air blast through the weekend. Snow chances are also set to return this weekend.

Friday night: A very cold night is ahead for our area with skies remaining partly cloudy overnight. There is the chance for an isolated wintry mix in southern Indiana.

Breezy winds will be ongoing for the first half of tonight. Have the heavy winter coat if you have any plans tonight as lows will fall into the mid teens. Single digit lows will occur for some locations to the far north with areas south of Indy dipping into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Saturday: A majority of our Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Once we get past sunset, widespread snow showers will move into the state. Snow will continue as we enter Sunday.

A slightly cooler Saturday will be on tap with highs in the mid 20s. Areas to the north will struggle to get out of the teens while locations to the south look to push into the 30s.

As the snow moves through the state, much colder air will be sitting right behind this system. This bitter air will rear its ugly head as Saturday nights lows will fall into the single digits for a good majority of the state.

Sunday: Snow showers may continue in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. We will dry out by sunrise with skies becoming mostly cloudy.

By Sunday morning, Indiana overall could see up to one to two inches of snow. Very localized higher amounts are possible.

Prepare for the coldest afternoon since Christmas Day last year as we will struggle to get out of the mid teens. Locations south of Indy look to rise into the 20s.

8 Day Forecast: Snow chances will return for the first half of the new workweek next week before briefly returning to dry time for next Wednesday. Another round of precipitation is possible next Thursday with a wintry mix potentially in play. Well below average temperatures will be the big story through next week with single digit lows for several nights.