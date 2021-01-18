Snow for some tonight; sunshine returns Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got off to a dreary and cold start to the workweek across the state.

Light snow also occurred across central Indiana through part of the afternoon hours.

Monday night: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. EST Monday to 7 a.m. EST Tuesday for a good chunk of southern Indiana. There is the concern for some roads to become slippery.

A patch of snow showers and mixed precipitation will move into the southern half of the state after sunset. Light snow showers/flurries will continue to also be possible around interstate 70 through tonight.

Snow accumulations of half an inch to an inch may result for areas well south of interstate 70 with the possibility of very isolated amounts of over one inch.

Lows will fall into the mid 20s.

Tuesday: We will work in some sunshine for our Tuesday, but our temperatures will not be much warmer than Monday’s. Some flurries cannot be ruled out Tuesday night.

Highs will top out in the low 30s.

Wednesday: A few flurries may fly through the area Wednesday morning. Otherwise, a slightly warmer day will be on tap for our Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the mid 30s.

8 Day Forecast: Highs will push into the low 40s for Thursday before we tumble back into the low 30s for Friday and Saturday. Mixed precipitation chances look to work into the forecast as early as Sunday night and carry on through next Tuesday. Highs will range in the upper 30s to 40s through the first portion of next week.