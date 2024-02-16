Snow moves out Friday night, brisk Saturday before next warmup begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow gradually increased in coverage across central Indiana as we got into Friday afternoon with up to three to five inches of snow occurring in some locations. We will remove the snow from our state tonight with brisk air settling in to enter the weekend.

It won’t take long though before we build back in warmer air as we approach next week.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in place until 9 PM EST tonight.

Friday night: Snow will continue through the evening commute. Be cautious out there as there are slick roads with some being snow covered to an extent in areas that see heavier snow rates.

Temperatures will drop a bit with lows falling down into the teens. If you’re heading to tonight’s Panini Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (tipoff at 9 PM), use some caution on the roads and bundle up.

Saturday: Prepare for a brisk Saturday despite the return of plenty of sunshine. Wind chill values to start the day will be in the single digits. Highs will struggle to rise into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday afternoon, but it will feel like the teens due to a steady breezy wind out of the northwest. This will be the coldest day of NBA All-Star weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s by the time activities get started at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night.

Sunday: A subtle wind shift from northwesterly flow to southwesterly flow will help start us up on a fast temperature rebound for Sunday. However, it will be more breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times. It will feel like the teens to start the day before we warm into the low to mid 40s. There will be a continuation as well of abundant sunshine. As we get to the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night (tipoff at 8 PM), numbers will be in the upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Good news going into next week is that we will continue our warming trend. Highs get back to around 50 for Monday. Then, we push close to 60 by Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday. This rain chance will cause another cooldown going into next weekend.