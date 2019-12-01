Snow showers tonight; Cloudy and cool weather continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Scattered snow showers will be possible tonight.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers possible tonight. Little to no accumulation expected. However there may be a few slick spots with temperatures falling near freezing tonight. Clouds stick around and winds stay breezy through the overnight hours.

MONDAY: We may see a few flurries or lake effect snow showers early Monday morning. Feels like temperatures will drop into the teens close to 20 for the morning. It stays cloudy, cool and breezy for the rest of the day. Highs climb into the middle to upper 30s for the afternoon. Winds switch to the northwest and may gust at times to 15-20 mph. Those winds create wind chills or feels like temperatures in the 20s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds stick around and temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: We may see a few peaks of sunshine but most of the day will stay mostly cloudy. Highs climb into the lower 40s. It’s going to be cool and breezy.

8DAY FORECAST: It looks like we’ll finally see some sunshine on Wednesday. Highs climb into the low to middle 40s. It looks like much of the work week will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs near normal. A storm system heads this way for Friday bringing more clouds and a chance for a rain snow mix. Next weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 40s.