Snow squall potential Wednesday night, subzero wind chills Thursday | Dec. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we got back into the 40s today, it did not feel like it thanks to a strong southerly wind making it feel colder. We’re still on pace for an active Wednesday night with the next shot of arctic air pushing in Thursday.

Wind advisories will be in effect until 4 AM EST Thursday morning.

Wednesday night: We are tracking a rain to snow transition with the potential for localized heavy snow bursts. These snow bursts can reduce visibility, put down a quick light accumulation, and make travel slick.

Temperatures are going to drop all the way into the teens by the overnight hours. In association with the temperature drop, winds are still going to be quite strong with gusts up to 40-45 MPH.

Thursday: The stage will be set for a frigid Thursday that starts with the coldest wind chills we’ve experienced since January. We are going to struggle finding our way into the mid 20s for the high Thursday afternoon. Breezy winds will make it feel like below 20 all day as gusts look to be up to 20-30 MPH at times.

Friday: There will not be a lot of improvement heading into the end of the workweek, but it will be a start. Winds are expected to be light with temperatures turning a little warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s.

7-Day Forecast: The gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend as high temperatures return to the 40s. Saturday will be mainly dry and sunny, which will make it the best weather day of the weekend. Sunday will be warmer, however, expect clouds and rain chances to increase throughout the day.