Weather Blog

Snow Thursday night; blustery and bitter into Christmas weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A powerful winter system is currently charging through the region with snow, frigid air, high winds, and slick spot development. We’ll keep uncomfortable and breezy conditions going as we get into the holiday weekend.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening for all of Indiana. Wind Chill Warnings are also in effect for parts of southern and eastern Indiana from Thursday night until Saturday morning.

Thursday night: Widespread snow will continue to move across the state before we transition towards scattered snow Friday morning.

As the powerful cold front progresses further away from us, arctic air will quickly blast in and make way for a stinging feel. Damp pavement from light rain earlier in the day in tandem with tonight’s snow will unfortunately create slick roadways very quickly due to a “flash freeze”. Prepare for temperatures to tumble 30 to 40 degrees in a span of 3-5 hours with wind chill values quickly becoming unbearable. Wind gusts will also quickly rise up to 35-45 MPH.

Overall, tonight will be the coldest night since late January 2019 as lows drop into the negative single digits.

Friday: A very bitter and blustery Friday with slick roads is expected. Wind chill values are set to be life-threatening with numbers as low as -30 to -35 degrees. Potent wind gusts up to 50-55 MPH will also occur throughout much of the day. These high winds will create near blizzard-like conditions. Power outages are also possible.

Highs are going to struggle to get above zero degrees, and Indy could challenge a record cold high temperature set back in 1983. Avoid any unnecessary travel on Friday as it will be very hazardous. Another bewildering stat to note is that the last time Indy has seen a high below zero was back in mid January 1994.

SNOW POTENTIAL: The bulk of our snow accumulation altogether will occur Thursday night. Current thinking of totals have not changed.

WINTER STORM IMPACT TIMELINE: We will not be out of the woods with heightened impacts to travel lasting through Christmas Eve on Saturday.

Bitter Christmas Weekend: Speaking of Saturday, frigid and breezy conditions will not let up much with highs only in the upper single digits. Wind chill values for Saturday will hover around -10 to -20 degrees, and wind gusts up to 30-35 MPH are expected with drifting snow. Then, we’re in for not only the coldest Christmas in over 40 years, but one of the top 5 coldest on record. Highs will struggle to get into the low teens on Sunday.

8-Day Forecast: Additional snow showers are possible on Monday. Then, we look to bring in a nice temperature rebound for the final week of 2022. Highs look to bounce back into the 40s by next Wednesday.