Weather Blog

Snow to move in for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a fantastic start to the workweek, we are tracking rain and snow chances for our Tuesday with much colder air to follow.

Monday night: Clouds will partially increase as skies will become mostly cloudy. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: We will have a mix of sun and clouds to start our Tuesday. Cloud cover and winds will pick up throughout the day as we work in isolated showers by Tuesday afternoon. Colder air will then sink into the state, which will cause the rain to changeover to snow. The snow could be heavy at times. In terms of snow totals, we are only lookin at minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Highs will be a little bit cooler from Monday’s highs as we will only rise into the mid 50s.

Tuesday night will be cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, and because of this, a Freeze Warning is in place across much of the state from late Tuesday until Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Lingering snow showers are possible Wednesday morning, but these will be well gone by the afternoon hours as clouds decrease a little bit. Be sure to have warmer layers as it will be a cold spring day with highs only managing to get into the mid 40s.

8 Day Forecast: Widespread frost will develop just before sunrise Thursday. A gradual warming trend will work into the forecast as we wind down the workweek and go through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will return by Friday and increase going into the weekend.