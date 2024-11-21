Snow to wrap up Thursday night; temperature rebound this weekend | Nov. 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been seeing a winter-like day play out through our Thursday.

The mix of the coldest day this season, snow, and breezy winds made it feel miserable out there.

The focus of this forecast is set to shift toward a warmup into this weekend with additional active weather by next week.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 PM EST tonight.

Thursday night: Wintry precipitation is expected to gradually wind down well after sunset. Bridges, overpasses, and less traveled roads will be slick with potentially some slushy patches on roads.

Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with winds staying breezy. Wind gusts will be up to 25-35 MPH at times.

Friday: There won’t be tons of improvement weather-wise for Friday. It will be a mainly cloudy day with the potential for isolated to scattered showers at times in the morning and afternoon hours.

The one noticeable difference will be that temperatures look to warm back into the 40s. However, we will keep a breezy wind in our area with gusts up to 25-30 MPH.

Saturday: Thankfully, this forecast is going to keep improving as we head into the weekend. Clouds will partially decrease along with the winds. Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 40s for what will be a near normal day.

7-Day Forecast: Sunday features a return to the 50s. Rain chances return Monday with another shot of colder air into midweek next week. Multiple chances for precipitation are possible next week overall.