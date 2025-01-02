Snow tonight, more potent system arrives Sunday | Jan 2, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We are eyeing a couple of systems that will bring us some snow throughout the next few days. Colder conditions this weekend with our first accumulating snow likely later in the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected during the day. Clouds will increase later this afternoon ahead of our next system. This will be a quick moving clipper system that will bring us a little bit of some light snow later on this evening. High temperatures today will be into the mid-30s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Light snow develops overnight tonight and some locations especially north of Indianapolis may see one possibly up to 2 in of snowfall. Here in central Indiana into the city we will probably pick up maybe around an inch. Low temperatures will fall into the lower twenties.

TOMORROW: We may see a few slick spots early on your Friday morning. With the snowfall and temperatures being below freezing. Look for dry conditions for the afternoon on Friday, maybe a little bit of sunshine but cold. High temperatures only into the middle 20s.

This weekend it will remain cold with high temperatures only in the 20s for both Saturday and Sunday .

All eyes will be on a system which will be more potent than the one we see later tonight. This one could bring us some significant snowfall accumulation and maybe even a little ice accumulation possible in southern Indiana. Right now the heaviest snow looks to be across parts of the I-70 corridor and the ice accumulation looks farther southward right along the Ohio River. Timing looks to be during the day on Sunday overnight and may linger into early Monday morning. This will create some rough travel conditions Sunday night and also into early Monday.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Snow will continue heading into the first part of Monday. Winds will be brisk as well and temperatures will stay into the upper twenties .

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with those high temperatures continuing into the twenties. We may see temperatures fall even more on Wednesday with highs into the teens.