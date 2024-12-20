Snowy morning, breezy and cold afternoon | Dec 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Light snow possible this morning. It will come to an end later this afternoon. Breezy and colder conditions stretch into the weekend.

TODAY: We have some light precipitation early this morning. Light snowfall will be possible, dusting up to an inch of accumulation across parts of Central Indiana. Farther northward we could see one to two inches of snowfall. That snow will come to an end after the lunch hour and we will see mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day .

It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph gusting into the twenties possibly upwards of 30 miles per hour later this afternoon. High temperatures today will be climbing into the low and middle 30s which is a little below normal for this time of the year.

If you are heading up to South Bend to watch IU and Notre Dame play we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries at times. A lake effect snow band sets up west of South Bend and may produce some accumulation in Lake and Porter counties. Temperature at kickoff will be in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions tonight here in the metro area. We will see low temperatures falling into the twenties .

SATURDAY: Dry conditions heading this way for the weekend. We will see some sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday but it will be below normal once again. Highs on Saturday will be right around freezing. If you are heading to the Colts game early Sunday morning be aware that those temperatures will be likely right around that 20 degree mark as you are making your way to the stadium it will climb into the 30s for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies to end out the weekend before our next weather maker arrives early next week.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: The pattern changes for the holiday week. Look for partly cloudy skies with some rain chances heading into Monday. We will see temperatures right around normal for this time of year to start the week with highs right around 42 on Monday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will bring rain chances and it will be warmer with high temperatures into the low and middle 40s.