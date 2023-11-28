Snowy start, sunny but cold Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a snowy start to your Tuesday. Sunny skies return but it stays cold with temperatures about 20 degrees below normal. A slow warmup throughout the week with temperatures climbing above normal.

TODAY: Slick spots possible early this morning with a few flurries. Little to no accumulation expected. Snow will not stick around for the entire day. Sunshine pops out this afternoon. Temperatures started this morning into the teens with wind chill values in the single digits. Even with some sunshine it stays cold. Temperatures stay in the middle and upper 20s. This is about 20 degrees below normal. Winds will be brisk out of the west and northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and it gets cold. Temperatures fall into the lower 20s. Wind chills will be into the single digits at time especially late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Look for lots of sunshine Wednesday with windy conditions. Winds switch directions out of the south and southwest. They may gust early in the day between 30 and 35 miles per hour. Temperatures get a little bit better and closer to normal. Highs climb into the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm system Thursday. Rain will be likely late Thursday. It’s going to be warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Rain is likely on Friday. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs into the middle 40s. This weekend looks to be half and half with dry conditions on Saturday and rain on Sunday. Highs climb into the upper 40s on Saturday. Highs climb into the lower 50s on Sunday. More rain chances and light showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday. Highs stay in the lower 40s.