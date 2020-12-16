Snowy Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very snowy and messy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Snow will continue through the morning and early afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. Snow will taper out tonight with lows in the mid mid 20s. By the end of the dampest spots could have 2-3″ of snow on the ground.

Thursday should be a drier day with lots of clouds cover during the day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s. Slightly warmer Friday with highs inching towards the lower 40s.

A light mix to start off this weekend. Saturday morning there could be a light snow shower mixing into the rain. The precipitation will chance over to rain during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. Dry Sunday with highs in the lower 40s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Next week will be an active week! We start off warmer with highs in the lower to mid 40s with dry and quiet conditions through mid week. Highs could come close to 50°. A potent system will arrive just in time for Christmas bringing a quick shot of frigid air and possible a few flurries!