Snowy weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quiet and cold morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the lower teens. Lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs warming to the mid 30s. Tonight clear and cold with lows in the middle 20s.

A Winter Storm Watch will go in effect Saturday with our next impending winter storm. Most of the morning and early afternoon will be cloudy and dry. Highs will climb to the upper 30s. The leading edge of the system will start as a wintry mix and quickly transition to snow showers some potentially heavy at times. Indy will be pretty close to the freezing line effecting snow amounts. Snow will transition to rain overnight widespread throughout the state. Sunday expect to see scattered rain then transition back to snow showers late in the day. By the end of the weekend Indianapolis could see 3″-6″ of snow while northern Indiana could see 6″-8″ of snow with locally higher amounts in northern Indiana.

A few light snow showers linger for Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Next chance for a wintry mix arrives Thursday with highs in the middle 40s with a few flurries to round out next week.