Weather Blog

Soaking rain and breezy for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds continue to increase this evening across central Indiana ahead of our next system which will produce soaking rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely, especially in the early morning. Isolated rumbles of thunder are possible in the early morning mainly south. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Rain likely with mostly cloudy skies, may have very isolated rumbles of thunder in the morning in south-central Indiana. Rain chances decrease in the evening, but overall widespread areas will have a chance at 0.75″-1″ from the system as a whole. Wind gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy to start the day. Central Indiana should see some clearing in the evening just in time for MNF on WISH-TV. Highs in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures get warm into the upper 50s Tuesday as a rain chance arrives in the PM hours. That rain chance will carry over into Wednesday before dry weather settles back in to close the week. Central Indiana should expect the upper 30s briefly on Thursday before getting back into the 50s next weekend.