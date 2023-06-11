Soaking rain for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A low-pressure system is approaching Indiana from the west. This system will finally bring the much-needed rain for today.

TODAY: Widespread showers and storms are likely through most of the day. There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather for south-central Indiana as storms develop in the afternoon. Most spots will get 0.5-2″ of rain with a sharp dropoff into north-central Indiana. High temperatures right around 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: A few remaining showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy with wind gusts of 25 mph. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Clouds will gradually decrease through the morning bringing in plenty of sun for the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb during the work week making it back into the low to mid-80s by late week. There is a small chance of rain late Tuesday and Wednesday, but nothing major.