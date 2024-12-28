Soaking rain moves in Saturday night | Dec. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is certainly not feeling like December in Indiana. Temperatures will run about 20 degrees above average today with soaking rain on the way tonight.

TODAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated spots of drizzle cannot be ruled out. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Soaking rain becomes likely mainly after midnight. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: On/off showers are likely. 1″-2″ of rainfall is expected Saturday night into early Sunday night. High temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

7-DAY FORECAST; Above-average temperatures remain through the end of 2024 before a pattern flip. Showers are likely on New Year’s Eve, but the timing is still up in the air this far out. After New Year’s Day, temperatures are anticipated to be consistently below average. For reference, Indianapolis has an average high in this stretch in the mid-30s.