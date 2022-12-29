Weather Blog

Soggy end to workweek, mostly quiet New Year’s weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We outdid ourselves once again in the temperature department for our Thursday despite no sunshine! After a near 60° day, our next system will roll in for Friday and briefly cool us down for the transition towards 2023. Next week will feature another weather maker.

Thursday night: After a near 60° day, we’ll keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s overnight as rain chances increase. Showers will become more widespread in coverage after midnight. Winds will remain breezy with gusts up to 30 MPH at times.

Friday: Have the rain gear on hand as we track on and off showers throughout Friday. Winds look to start off breezy before turning light after lunch time. Despite the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will stay mild.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s by daybreak before temperatures slightly fall into the low 50s closer to sunset.

New Year’s Weekend: A few showers will linger through the morning hours. Then, the remainder of New Year’s Eve will be dry. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to close out the year on an above normal note. The start to 2023 will feature quiet weather with a little bit of sunshine working into the area. This bit of sunshine will help us warm-up a tad with highs in the low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The quiet weather from New Year’s weekend will be short lived as additional rain chances slide in for Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures will swing towards the upper 50s to low 60s by Tuesday before a cooldown moves in.