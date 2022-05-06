Weather Blog

Soggy Friday night, dry weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the evening hours.

TONIGHT: A few isolated thunderstorms may reach severe criteria early this evening. Moderate to heavy rain is possible with these storms along with some gusty winds. Showers begin to decrease in coverage as the night continues. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight, a few spotty showers with lows falling into the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: An isolated shower or light patchy drizzle is possible very early Saturday morning. If you’re running in the 500 Festival Mini Marathon there’s a very slight chance for a pocket of light precipitation early in the morning. Temperatures at the beginning of the race will be in the lower 50s. Winds may be a bit breezy out of the northeast. The rest of the day looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Highs Saturday stay in the low and middle 60s. Clouds begin to clear late Saturday night and we may see a few peeks of sunshine before the day has finished.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks great for Mother’s Day. We’ll see lots of sunshine, warmer temperatures and light wind. Highs on Sunday climb into the lower 70s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

MONDAY: A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere begins to amplify for the workweek. Look for lots of sunshine Monday with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: The summer-like weather continues for the rest of the workweek. We’ll see lots of sunshine, an increase in humidity and highs flirting with 90. Temperatures climb into the low and middle 80s Tuesday. On Wednesday we’ll be flirting with 90 as temperatures soar into the upper 80s. The rest of the workweek looks dry with highs staying in the low to middle 80s.