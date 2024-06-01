Soggy Saturday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most spots are waking up to dry conditions in central Indiana this morning. This will change with a soggy Saturday afternoon ahead of us.

TODAY: Clouds increase throughout the morning. Showers will first fall in southwestern Indiana before the steady slug of moisture makes it to central Indiana. Rain will be likely this afternoon and evening with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain likely early on. We will have some light sprinkles lingering in the early morning. Low temperatures near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: Central Indiana will still have a few sprinkles left over in the morning around breakfast. Clouds will decrease giving us some sunshine primarily on the back half of the day. Isolated downpours will be possible in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures return to the mid-80s next week. Our next solid chance of rain will be late Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Closing out the week our temperatures will be hovering pretty close to average for this time of year.