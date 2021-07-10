Weather Blog

Soggy Saturday with more rain chances Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the weekend with highs a few degrees below normal.

TODAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the first part of the day. A better chance of rain comes later in the afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with showers and storms during the late afternoon. Highs climb in the upper 70s near 80.

There’s a marginal risk of severe storms in place for the central and southern portions of Indiana and a slight risk for southern Indiana.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will be possible this evening. Clouds stick around through much of the night. It stays mild and a little muggy. Lows fall to 68.

SUNDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for the first part of the day. There’s a chance we may see a few more storms pop up during the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few spotty showers or storms are likely with lows falling to 69.

MONDAY: Another round of scattered storms are possible during the day on Monday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with rain popping during the day. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: The active weather pattern continues throughout the workweek. Look for partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms popping during the afternoon and early evening hours. Humidity values stay high and temperatures climb into the low and middle 80s for the middle and end of the workweek.